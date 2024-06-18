Our Bureau Airbus expects to deliver three made in India H125 helicopters in 2026 and will ramp up production in subsequent years to meet customer demand, Sunny Guglani, head of Airbus helicopters in India and South Asia, said on Tuesday.

In January, Airbus teamed up with the Tata group to set up a final assembly line for its H125 helicopters. The announcement was made during French president Emmanuel Macron's India visit.

"We are working with the Tata group to prepare the ground for the final assembly line," Guglani said. Location for the assembly line is being finalised, he added.

Market dynamics

"We see three helicopters being delivered from final assembly line in India in 2026. There will be a ramp up in subsequent years," Guglani said.

Last year, Airbus secured order for ten helicopters from Indian customers. " We are seeing a change in market dynamics in India. Operations of helicopters has crossed pre Covid levels. Market is constrained not due to demand but by supply," he added.

On Tuesday, Airbus announced introduction of H145 helicopters in energy sector. The first of these helicopters are being operated by Heligo Charters Private Limited for Oil and Natural Gas Corporation.

The entry of the H145 into offshore operations comes six months after Heligo Charters signed a comprehensive by-the-hour services contract with Airbus for six H145 helicopters in January