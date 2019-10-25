Airbus not delivering planes fast enough: Indigo

Navigate your way to this clip-on wireless charger
The one thing that I absolutely dislike about the auto industry and its marketing talk is the habitual ...
Indigo, India’s budget carrier, said that the Airbus SE is not delivering planes fast enough.
The airline is also the biggest customer for Airbus’ best-selling A320neo jets. “The delay in getting planes on time is forcing the airline, operated by InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, to slow down the pace of expansion,” executives said.
“The issue is on the supply side,” Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ronojoy Dutta said on a conference call with investors on Thursday.
“The reason why we are not growing fast enough is because we are not getting airplanes fast enough from Airbus,” he added.
IndiGo has ordered 430 A320neo jets. It is embarking on an ambitious expansion plan, especially in the international markets, seeking to eventually connect cities such as London with New Delhi. The airline, which is Asia’s largest budget carrier by market value, controls almost half of the domestic market, and is in talks with the European planemaker for another large order.
“IndiGo will not keep adding six planes a month as it was doing earlier partly because Airbus deliveries are delayed by about 3-4 months,” Chief Operating Officer (COO) Wolfgang Prock-Schauer said on the same call.
Delivery schedules are determined in discussions with customers and were confidential, Airbus said in an email.
Earlier on Thursday, IndiGo said it now expects to expand capacity by 25 per cent for the year ending March 31, compared with a an estimate of 30 per cent it made in July. The airline, founded by billionaires Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal, also posted its biggest-ever quarterly loss amid fierce competition in India.
The one thing that I absolutely dislike about the auto industry and its marketing talk is the habitual ...
Skoda’s new Kodiaq Scout delivers more features and buttresses the SUV’s value proposition
End of the road for entry-level brand
Carlos Ghosn’s trial will also be watched keenly as the Japanese automaker rebuilds bridges with Renault
A judicious mix of fixed-income instruments and equity investments can help meet the expenses in the silver ...
With bank FD rates falling, post office senior citizen savings scheme offers better returns
Active large-cap funds have underperformed their benchmarks over the long term
The stock of Castrol India jumped 7.8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, decisively ...
Donald Trump’s impeachment defence pushes familiar tropes of executive privilege a little too far
Four poems by Irish poet Fióna Bolger from her latest collection ‘a compound of words’, which weaves her ...
No classroom titter, no outdoor games, not even ice cream — the empty schools and streets of Srinagar ...
The Extinction Rebellion uprising parallels Richard Powers’s Pulitzer-winning book ‘The Overstory’ in its ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism