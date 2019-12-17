Airbus selects Bengaluru-based Axiscades to work on fuselage, product development

Axiscades, an engineering technology solutions company, has been selected by Airbus to work on fuselage, product development and customer support services across different Airbus locations.

This is the third time Airbus has selected Axiscades for critical engineering services and the contract was won amongst stiff global competition across major engineering services firms in industry.

The Bengaluru headquartered company has 14 engineering centres worldwide including North America, Europe and Asia catering to the needs of aerospace, defence, heavy engineering, automotive, energy, medical and healthcare sectors.

Since its incubation in 2011, the Axiscades and Airbus engagement has evolved to cater increasingly to crucial projects with the aerospace major. Over the past few years, the company has been investing heavily in catering to new trends in the industry and has been delivering cutting edge services spanning different areas of aerospace engineering.

Speaking on the customer win, Axiscades chairman, David Bradley said “We are delighted that Airbus has made the decision to not just continue but increase the scope of work that we can support them with. Several trends have been redefining how aircraft are designed and built and we have been able to adapt and build working cases that can be deployed on-site and off-site. We have worked hard to build a responsive model that not just brings value, but lowers the cost of production.