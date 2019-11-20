Airline is too small to take on Air India: Spicejet Chairman

SpiceJet is too small an airline to take on Air India, Ajay Singh, Chairman, SpiceJet said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference after signing an MOU with Gulf Air, Ajay Singh said that SpiceJet will start an airline in Ras Al Khaima soon. The new airline will be set up with a local partner. The name of the new airline is yet to be firmed up.

Ajay Singh said that the agreement with Emirates airlines will go live from midnight today. He added that it took longer than expected.

He said tying with so many international airlines does not mean that Spicejet will not fly directly to both Europe and US.

In response to a question on financial health of the domestic airline industry, Ajay Singh was of the opinion that one needs to stop looking at the financial health of domestic aviation from one quarter to the next, but take a more long term view of the industry.

Both IndiGo and SpiceJet, the two listed airline companies in India reported losses for the first two quarters of this year.