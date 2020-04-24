Airlines, allied sectors likely to stare at revenues losses of nearly Rs 1122 core: IATA analysis

Indian airlines and allied sectors could be staring at revenue losses to the tune of Rs 1122.1 crore as there is a degrowth of 47 per cent change in passenger demand on a year-on-year (YoY). On Friday, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) released an updated analysis showing that the Covid-19 crisis. The apex body also stated that this loss could cost jobs of over 29.32 lakh people.

The latest estimates from the IATA also indicated a worsening in the Asia Pacific region. Airlines in Asia Pacific will see the largest revenue drop of US$113 billion in 2020 compared to 2019 (-US$88 billion in 24 March estimate), and a 50 per cent fall in passenger demand in 2020 compared to 2019 (-37% in 24 March estimate). “These estimates are based on a scenario of severe travel restrictions lasting for three months, with a gradual lifting of restrictions in domestic markets, followed by regional and intercontinental,” the apex body said.

“The situation is deteriorating,” said Conrad Clifford, IATA’s Regional Vice President, Asia-Pacific. Adding that airlines are in survival mode. “They face a liquidity crisis with a US$61 billion cash burn in the second quarter. We have seen the first airline casualty in the region. There will be more casualties if governments do not step in urgently to ensure airlines have sufficient cash flow to tide them over this period,” he said.

He identified India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Republic of Korea, Sri Lanka, and Thailand as priority countries that need to take action. Indian airlines and its allied industries could be staring at revenue losses to the tune of Rs 1122.1 crore as there is degrowth of 47 per cent change in passenger demand on a year-on-year (YoY).

IATA also updated its analysis showing that the Covid-19 crisis will see global airline passenger revenues drop by $314 billion in 2020, a 55 per cent decline compared to 2019.

IATA called calling for a combination of direct financial support , loans, loan guarantees, support for the corporate bond market, and tax relief from the respective authorities.

“Providing support for airlines has a broader economic implication. Jobs across many sectors will be impacted if airlines do not survive the Covid-19 crisis. Every airline job supports another 24 in the travel and tourism value chain. In Asia-Pacific, 11.2 million jobs are at risk, including those that are dependent on the aviation industry, such as travel and tourism,” said Clifford. According to IATA, jobs of over 29.32 lakh people in the Indian aviation industry are likely to be impacted.

“Airlines continue to perform an important role currently with the transport of essential goods, including medical supplies, and the repatriation of thousands of people stranded around the world by travel restrictions. And after the Covid-19 pandemic is contained, governments will need airlines to support the economic recovery, connect manufacturing hubs and support tourism. That’s why they need to act now – and urgently - before it is too late,” said Clifford.