Airlines permitted to operate with full capacity

The Government on Tuesday allowed all the scheduled domestic airlines to operate with full capacity. This is expected to facilitate airlines to operate more flights, which will have an impact on fares, especially during the busy festive season.

As of now, airlines are operating at 85 per cent capacity. Last year in May, when the government permitted airlines to re-start operations, capacity was capped at 33 per cent. The cap was gradually increased to up to 80 per cent by December last year. However, it was reduced to 50 per cent from June 1 this year after the second wave. While the cap was at 50 per cent between June 1 and July 5, it stood at 65 per cent between July 5 and August 12. It was then increased to 72.5 per cent, before being further raised to the current 85 per cent.

Further, it said that the airlines and airport operators will have to ensure that the guidelines to contain the spread of Covid-19 are strictly adhered to and Covid-19-appropriate behaviour is strictly enforced.