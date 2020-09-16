Airlines revenue fell by 85.7% in April-June period due to Covid-19

Samsung Tab S7 Plus: The next level Android tablet
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
The revenue of Indian airlines fell by 85.7 per cent to ₹3,651 crore during the first quarter of 2020-21 in comparison to the corresponding period a year ago due to Covid-19, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday.
Moreover, employee count at the Indian carriers went down from 74,887 on March 31 to 69,589 on July 31, a decrease of 7.07 per cent, Puri stated in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.
“The revenue of airport operators has reduced from ₹5,745 crore during April-June 2019 to ₹894 crore during April-June 2020,” he said.
The minister said the employee count at airports has reduced from 67,760 on March 31 to 64,514 on July 31.
Scheduled domestic flight services were suspended in India from March 25 to May 24 due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. They were resumed from May 25 but in a curtailed manner.
The employee count at ground handling agencies fell by 22.44 per cent to 29,254 in April-July period, Puri said.
In his written reply, Puri was giving information about the “impact of Covid-19 on the civil aviation sector”.
“The revenue of Indian carriers has reduced from ₹25,517 crore during April-June 2019 to ₹3,651 crore during April-June 2020,” the minister said.
Air India’s total revenue has reduced from ₹7,066 crore during April-June 2019 to ₹1,531 crore during the first quarter of 2020-21, Puri stated.
Puri stated the domestic air traffic in the country fell to 1.2 crore during the March-July period as compared to 5.85 crore in the year-ago period.
International traffic dropped to 11.55 lakh in March-July period as compared to 93.45 lakh in the year-ago period, he added.
Scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.
However, select international passenger flights have been operating in India under Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral air bubble arrangements formed between India and other countries since July.
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
The manufacture and delivery of aircraft has slowed down over the last six months because of Covid-19. Ashwini ...
During the pandemic, Indian carriers flew repatriation flights to unscheduled destinations. Can one-off trips ...
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
193 series of tax-free bonds issued by 14 infrastructure finance companies from FY12 to FY16 are listed and ...
In Thane, Navi-Mumbai, Raigad, the circle rates have been raised between 1.42% and 3%. In certain regions, ...
Understanding interest rate cycles and importance of asset allocation should help
Strong brand and quality land bank should hold it in good stead when demand recovers
The spice that banishes blandness and stodginess from food once launched a thousand ships and territory ...
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...