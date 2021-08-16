Airlines see traffic pick up, but are not yet out of the woods: Experts

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
With the government easing Covid curbs and increasing the operating capacity for airlines to 72.5, from 65 per cent now, and passenger traffic beginning to pick up, the aviation sector could see improvement by the end of the year.
According to credit rating agency ICRA, with 47,200 departures in July, the airlines’ capacity deployment was around 90 per cent higher than in the same month last year at 24,770. On a sequential basis, the number of departures in July was higher by 49 per cent.
A direct impact of the deployment of more aircraft could be seen on the domestic passenger traffic. It grew 56-57 per cent at around 48-49 lakh in July, compared to over 31.1 lakh in June. On a Y-o-Y basis, it was 132 per cent higher.
Kavita Chacko, senior economist, Care Ratings said that while travel continues to be strictly on need basis, “the rebound in domestic air travel has been better than expected in the last two months.”
Acuite Ratings said that a steady rise in domestic passenger volumes observed since June will help the airlines to reduce the losses. “As the risk of a third wave progressively reduces and the progress in vaccination happens, the operating cash flows of the airlines’ companies are set to see a distinct improvement over H2FY22,” it said.
However, according to Koushik Jagathalaprathaban, Partner, AT-TV, a consultancy firm, the skies will be clear for Indian airlines only when there is more relaxations on fares, capacity and international travel.
Another expert requesting anonymity said that he was worried about the passenger yields but “on an overall basis, I don’t think it could get worse,” he added.
Both IndiGo and SpiceJet have reported massive losses in the first quarter of FY22. On the other hand, almost all airlines are raising funds to tide through the pandemic. “Only once this is eased and the pandemic is under control, can there be durable improvements in domestic air travel. As far as international flights are concerned, it would be restricted to the bubble arrangement at least for the next two0three quarters,” Jagathalaprathaban said.
Analysts from ICICI securities said that as such, current times could be right for entry of new airlines, considering the significantly weaker balance sheet for incumbent airlines. However, capacity control of existing airlines and allowing new airline will be contrasting measures. Price regulation will also be a difficult exercise going ahead with increasing demand in festival season.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
Unlike relationships with friends and families, our work relationships are not unconditional
The spirited 22-year-old woman, who earned the sobriquet Radioben, was an integral part of the underground ...
On India’s 75th Independence Day, can cultivating a design-backed ecosystem put the country on a steep growth ...
Why don’t Venture Capitalists and funders view those with disability as consumers with a wallet and a need? ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...