In a bid to sustain passenger demand, Akasa, Vistara and GoFirst have announced sales starting at ₹1,500.

On Monday, GoFirst put one million seats on sale between January 16 and 19 for a travel period ranging from February 4 to September 30. The ticket fares start at ₹1,199 for domestic flights and international at ₹6,599. Additionally, free rescheduling and cancellation will be available on all bookings as per the terms and conditions. This offer will help travellers plan their vacations in advance, making travel experience more convenient and budget-friendly.

Being a ULC (ultra low cost) carrier, GoFirst always aims towards providing a convenient and affordable flying experience, it said.

Akasa’s website also shows that the airline is offering a 10 per cent off on all its routes for travel period till September 30. Akasa recently added its 13th destination on its network offering daily flights on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru and Hyderabad-Goa routes starting January 25.

Since its launch in August this year, Akasa Air has been progressively scaling up operations, and by January-end, expects to cross over 500 weekly flights on a total of 20 routes across 13 cities — Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune, Visakhapatnam, Lucknow, Goa and Hyderabad.

On account of its eighth anniversary, Vistara, too, has slated airfares network-wide. On domestic route, fares start at ₹1,899 for economy; ₹2,699 for premium economy; and ₹6,999 for business class seats. And for international routes, the fares start at ₹13,299 for economy; ₹16,799 for premium economy; and ₹43,699 for business class seats. The airfares apply for travel between January 23 and September 30.

Post the peak of the festive period, usually travel slows down in January and February. According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s data, the number of domestic passengers slid below the four lakh mark with 395,523 passengers taking to the air on January 9 which was 93.03 per cent of pre-Covid average. This further dropped to 387,486 passengers on 2,849 flights on January 10. This continued to be the trend till Saturday. Indian airlines had flown the highest number of passengers since Covid on December 24, 2022, at 4,35,500.