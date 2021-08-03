Logistics

AK Agarwal assumes charge as General Manager of Integral Coach Factory

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on August 03, 2021

AK Agarwal has assumed charge as General Manager (GM) of Integral Coach Factory on July 30. He succeeds John Thomas, General Manager, Southern Railway, looking after the post of GM, ICF, additionally. Prior to taking over charge, Agarwal was the Principal Chief Administrative Officer of Central Organisation for Modernisation of Workshops (Indian Railways) at New Delhi, says an ICF press release.

Agarwal has served Indian Railways in various capacities such as Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer of Central Railway; Chief Rolling Stock Engineer of North Central Railway; Divisional Railway Manager, Trichy Division of Southern Railway; Chief Workshop Manager of Jagadhri Carriage and Wagon Workshop of Northern Railway, the release said.

Published on August 03, 2021

Indian Railways
