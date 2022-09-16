Akasa Air adds Delhi to its network

Akasa Air has announced Delhi as the sixth destination on its network, adding to its existing network of Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai and Mumbai. The newly commencing flights on the Delhi-Bengaluru and Delhi-Ahmedabad routes will start on October 7, 2022.

The airline has also announced additional daily flights on the Ahmedabad-Bengaluru route.

Akasa Air has been aggressively scaling up its operations and will have crossed 250 flights per week by October 10, 2022, along a total of nine routes.

With a fleet expansion plan that adds one new aircraft every 15 days, the airline will soon put its fifth aircraft into operation. It will continue to grow its network to establish a strong pan-India presence with a focus on metro to tier 2 & 3 route connectivity.

Akasa Air is planning to increase its fleet size to 18 by the end of March 2023 and over the next four years, the airline will add 54 additional aircraft, taking its total fleet size to 72 aircraft.

On its expansion plan, Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air, said, "Elated to have added our national capital, New Delhi, to our fast-growing network. With our fifth aircraft coming into operations shortly, we will achieve the milestone of 250 flights per week soon. Apart from flights between Delhi and Bengaluru, we further augment our network between Bengaluru and Ahmedabad by adding the second frequency in this route. In addition, we also announce another new route, Delhi-Ahmedabad-Delhi with very convenient timings, all effective 7th October. As Indian air travellers continue to return to travel in promising numbers, Delhi has been witnessing significant revival in passenger traffic. We look forward to catering to the growing demand and continue adding more destinations on our network.”

The carrier launched its first commercial flight on 07 August 2022.

Akasa Air has ordered 72 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes, powered by CFM fuel efficient, LEAP-1B engines.