Akasa Air gets Air Operator Certificate; to start services this month

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air on Thursday received its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the country’s aviation regulator.

The grant of the AOC is the final step before an airline begins operations.

Akasa is looking to start operations from July-end.

The AOC process was conducted on the government’s digital platform and included conducting a number of proving flights, the company said in a statement.

Proving flights were carried out on the Delhi–Mumbai–Delhi and Delhi–Bengaluru–Delhi routes earlier this week.

According to the Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Akasa Air, Vinay Dube, the company would soon open its flights for sale of tickets, “leading to the start of commercial operations by late-July”.

Akasa Air, whose airline code is QP, received its first Boeing 737 MAX on June 21. It plans to have a fleet of 72 aircraft over the next five years.

Later this month, the airline will commence commercial operations with two aircraft, subsequently adding more aircraft to its fleet every month.

By the end of FY23, the airline will induct 18-odd aircraft and thereafter 12-14 aircraft every 12 months, which will make up its order of 72 delivered over five years.