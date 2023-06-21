Akasa Air has announced the purchase of four additional Boeing 737-8 jets at the ongoing Paris Air Show. This follows their previous order of 72 aircraft, bringing their total order to 76. The order includes 23 737-8s and 53 high-capacity 737-8-200 aircraft. The airline plans to make another substantial aircraft order before the end of 2023.

The four new 737-8s will strengthen Akasa Air’s expansion strategy as they aim to commence international operations by the end of 2023. Since its launch in August 2022, Akasa Air has become the fastest-growing airline in the country, operating a fleet of 19 aircraft. It has served more than 3 million revenue passengers, operating more than 900 weekly flights across 36 unique routes, connecting 16 cities.

Vinay Dube, Founder and CEO of Akasa Air, expressed his thoughts on the additional order, stating, “The addition of four more Boeing 737-8s will support our international expansion, augmenting our initial order of 72 aircraft to a total of 76, which will be delivered over the next four years. These aircraft will not only facilitate our rapid domestic expansion but also leverage the exceptional range of the 737-8, as we prepare to venture into international routes.”

Dube also mentioned that the airline is on track to finalise another significant aircraft order, consisting of a three-digit number of planes. The announcement of this order is expected before the end of the year.