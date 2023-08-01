Akasa Air has inducted its 20th Boeing 737 Max aircraft enabling it to launch international operations.

Indian civil aviation regulations require an airline to have a minimum of 20 aircraft in its fleet before granting it approval for international flights.

Akasa Air’s 20th aircraft, which is a Boeing 737-8 variant, arrived in Bengaluru today and has 197 seats. The airline said it is the first in Asia to receive this type of aircraft. Also this plane comes with more seats. Akasa Air’s first 19 aircraft had either 174 or 189 seats.

“Today’s landmark addition to our fleet heralds the international chapter of growth in Akasa’s story and makes us extremely optimistic about our future, “ Akasa Air CEO and founder Vinay Dube said in a statement.

Since its launch last August, Akasa Air has flown more than 4 million revenue passengers and is operating more than 900 weekly flights with a network of 35 unique routes connecting 16 Indian cities.