Akasa Air is satisfied with its Boeing 737 Max aircraft delivery schedule as the low-cost airline plans to expand its international operations this year.

The comment comes amid reports of Boeing informing its key customers of further delays in deliveries of 737 Max aircraft. The plane maker warned that the delivery timeline could extend slip by three to six months with some deliveries pushed into 2026.

Akasa Air operates 24 Boeing 737 Max aircraft and has 202 more of the type on order. The airline received its last aircraft in February and has not inducted a plane in over five months now.

Optimistic Outlook

Akasa Air Chief Executive Officer Vinay Dube remains optimistic. “We are in constant discussions with Boeing. They are good partners. We are satisfied with our delivery schedule,” Dube said.

According to Dube, the moderation in growth this year is as per plan. “We went from zero to twenty aircraft very quickly. Part of the plan was to then take a breather,” Dube said. The airline will receive plenty of planes this year but Dube refused to give guidance on deliveries and expected fleet size. “ We have been among the fastest-growing airlines in the world and we will continue with our ambitious growth trajectory,” he added.

Akasa Air commenced operations in August 2022 and has flown over ten million passengers to date. In its international operations, the airline has completed 100 days. Currently, it flies to four overseas destinations (Abu Dhabi, Doha, Jeddah and Riyadh) from Mumbai and plans to add at least two more international routes this year.

“We are satisfied with our international launches. Forward booking trends are strong. We are also attracting connecting passengers on our international routes. We are exploring frequency expansion and connecting other Indian cities to overseas destinations,” Dube said.

He added that the airline has applied for regulatory approval to open more overseas destinations and is evaluating markets in South Asia, South-East Asia and West Asia for growth.

Asked about fundraising plans, Dube said that it is important for airlines to be adequately capitalised. “We are well capitalised,” he added.