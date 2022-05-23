Akasa Air shares ‘first look’ pictures of its aircraft from Boeing production facility

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air has released the ‘first look’ photographs of its aircraft from the Boeing production facility in Portland as it gets ready for delivery.

The airline recently reaffirmed its commitment to being on track to receive its first aircraft in India by mid-June and to launch commercial operations in India by July 2022.

Akasa Air plans to fly 18 aircraft by the end of March 2023 across domestic routes in the country, focussing on metro to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

Addressing a CEO Roundtable at the Wings India 2022 in March, Akasa Air Chief Executive Officer Vinay Dube had said that the company would add 12 aircraft every year over the next five years to step up its operations.

SNV Aviation Private Limited, which will operate flights under the brand name Akasa Air, received a no-objection certificate from the Ministry of Civil Aviation in October 2021.

Akasa Air will operate a fleet of brand new 737 MAX aircraft powered by the fuel-efficient CFM LEAP B engine.

The Mumbai-based airline has shared the first look photographs of its aircraft across social media.

“India’s growing economy and expanding population will fuel strong demand for commercial flights, driving the need for an estimated 1000 new airplanes in India over the next 20 years,” the airline said in an official release.