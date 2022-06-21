Akasa Air’s first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft arrives in India

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air on Tuesday announced arrival of its first of 72 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the presence of its leadership team.

The airline had received the ceremonial keys for the aircraft at Seattle, USA on June 15, 2022.

Its total order of 72 aircraft includes an initial delivery of 18 aircraft by March 2023, followed by the delivery of the remaining 54 aircraft over the course of the next four years.

The delivery of the Mumbai-based airline’s first aircraft brings it closer to obtaining Air Operator’s Permit (AOP) required for launching commercial operations in the country.

SNV Aviation Private Limited, which will operate flights under the brand name Akasa Air, received a no-objection certificate from the Ministry of Civil Aviation in October 2021.

Vinay Dube, Founder, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Akasa Air said, “The arrival of our first aircraft is a very happy moment for all of us and marks an important milestone, bringing us closer to our vision of building India’s greenest, most dependable,and most affordable airline.

This is not just a significant milestone for us and Indian aviation, but it’s the story of a new India.”

“We are proud to partner with Akasa Air as they embark on their journey towards making air travel inclusive and affordable for all,” said Salil Gupte, president, Boeing India.

“India is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world and offers enormous growth and productivity opportunities for the aviation industry.

We are excited that the advanced 737 MAX will help Akasa Air drive efficiencies in business and operations while providing its customers with a superior flying experience,” he added.