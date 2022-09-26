Akasa launches flights to Guwahati, Agartala

Akasa Air has announced its foray into the eastern region and with the addition of Guwahati and Agartala , the airline now operates to eight cities. With Akasa Air’s first through-flight product offering, the new flights will provide seamless one-stop connectivity between Bengaluru and Agartala with no change of aircraft required at Guwahati. To enhance connectivity on existing sectors, the airline has also announced additional daily flights on the Bengaluru-Chennai route commencing from October 21

Akasa Air has been progressively expanding its operations and will be flying along a total of eleven non-stop routes along eight cities - Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, and Agartala- from October 21. The airline expects to cross the 300 weekly flights mark by the end of its summer schedule.

Commenting on Akasa Air’s network expansion plans and increase in flight frequencies, Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder, and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air, said, “We are excited to announce the addition of Agartala and Guwahati as our latest destinations. Guwahati is the gateway to Assam and Agartala is one of the fastest growing cities in the region and we are pleased to enhance air connectivity to provide a boost to the immense potential of the region’s aviation, industrial, and tourism prospects. Apart from flights between Bengaluru and Agartala, we further augment our network between Bengaluru and Chennai by adding a 5 th frequency between this route.”

Festival menu

In time for the festival season of Dusshera and Durga Puja, Akasa Air’s buy-on-board meal service, Café Akasa offers special festive menu celebrating the cherished flavours of the East. The month-long festivity in the skies is available until October 31 and features Cholar Dal, Radhaballavi, Amshatto Khejur Chutney and Puran Potli tart. The special menu is in line with the brand’s philosophy of offering a warm, friendly, and inclusive experience to all its customers.

The airline started its commercial operations with two aircraft and subsequently received four aircraft. It will continue to grow its fleet to establish a strong pan-India presence with a focus on key cities and metro to tier-2 & -3 route connectivity. Akasa Air’s fleet size will reach 18 aircraft by the end of March 2023 and over the next four years, the airline will add 54 additional aircraft, taking its total fleet size to 72 aircraft.