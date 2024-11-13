At a time when Israel’s Iron Dome has inked importance of securing skies against aerial threats, the Indian Army has begun phased induction of fully-automated ‘Project Akashteer’ to link country-wide ground-based sensors of air defence network, operated separately so far by armed forces, for effective response countering incoming missiles.

The troops stationed along the Northern and Eastern Commands, guarding borders against China and Pakistan, have already been equipped with Akashteer systems, a fully automated and integrated air defence system.

Out of a total requirement of 455 Akashteer air defence network systems, 107 have already been delivered, with an additional 105 expected by March 2025, sources in the Indian Army said.

The remaining units will be delivered by March 2027, ensuring comprehensive coverage across the Indian Army’s defence units and formations, Army sources elaborated.

Recently, a realtime validation of Akashteer was carried out simulating scenarios expected in the future wars. A senior officer from military hierarchy witnessed the validation and appreciated the achievements of the project and commended the team involved in developing the Akashteer, said Army sources.

The key features, as per the Indian Army, are that Akashteer has achieved “bottoms-up” fusion of all air defence sensors, integrating land-based sensors from both the Army Air Defence (AAD) and the Indian Air Force (IAF).

This ensures a seamless and unified air picture that is accessible to the lowest operational units of Army AD, enhancing coordination and situational awareness across the force, said Army sources.

Likewise, Akashteer’s automation replaces manual data entry, which previously consumed precious time. With no human input required, the system operates at maximum efficiency, allowing timely responses to fast-moving aerial threats.

To illustrate, an aircraft at supersonic speeds can travel up to 18 km in a single minute—Akashteer ensures that not a moment is lost in defence readiness, the officer explained.

By decentralising the authority to engage hostile aircraft, insisted Army officials, Akashteer empowers units on the front lines, enabling rapid engagement decisions while maintaining controlled freedom to prevent friendly-fire incidents.

The Army sources said that this decentralisation is particularly critical for units stationed along the Northern and Eastern Commands, which are already equipped with Akashteer systems.

Akashteer consolidates live data from various sources, including 3D Tactical Radars, Low-Level Lightweight Radars, and the Akash Weapon System, providing a multi-dimensional view of the airspace.

This integrated picture is invaluable for both strategic planning and immediate threat response, giving Indian forces an edge in defending India’s skies.

The system is designed with robust communication redundancy, ensuring connectivity even under adverse conditions. Additionally, Akashteer offers both software and hardware upgrade capabilities, making it a future-proof platform able to adapt to evolving technological and operational needs, informed Army sources.

Akashteer has also been tailored to provide mobile, adaptable platforms for strike formations, while pivot formations have been equipped with hardened, land-based systems.

The flexibility, officials highlighted, enables the system to effectively support a range of tactical scenarios, reinforcing India’s defence on multiple fronts.

