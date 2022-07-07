All cargo airline Pradhaan Air Express gets approval from Ministry

Pradhaan Air Express, an all-cargo airline based in Delhi, will begin commercial operations later this year, with the world’s first A320 converted from a passenger aircraft to a freighter.

The Airbus narrow-body freighter offers a payload of 21 tonnes with a fully palletized main deck, says a press release.

The first converted freighter, expected to arrive in Delhi later this month, will offer Indian shippers and freight forwarders charter capacity on domestic and international routes.

The conversion was done by Elbe Flugzeugwerke (EFW), a joint venture of ST Engineering and Airbus, at its facility in Singapore. The aircraft has been leased from Vaayu Group/ Astral Aviation of South Africa.

“We thank our lessor for having confidence in us to offer the world’s first A320 converted freighter for the Indian market. This will secure dedicated cargo capacity, boosting the trade’s self-reliance. Getting the world’s first A320 converted freighter to India is like a dream come true. A second aircraft will be inducted by the year-end with plans for further fleet expansion,” said Nipun Anand, CEO & Founder, Pradhaan Air Express, in the release.

“The air cargo market in India has the potential to become a global hub for cargo services. We aim to make our small contribution to the big dreams of the industry by offering tailor-made solutions, with on-demand charters,” added Vipul Bhalla, CBO, Pradhaan Air Express.