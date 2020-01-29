Logistics

All coaches, wagons to be RFID tagged and tracked by 2021: Railways

PTI New Delhi | Updated on January 29, 2020 Published on January 29, 2020

Around 3,50,000 coaches and wagons of the railways will be RFID tagged and tracked by 2021, and the cost of the project will be around Rs ₹112 crore, a senior official said Wednesday.

Till now approximately 22,000 wagons and 1200 coaches have been fitted with radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags, said Rajesh Agarwal, Member, Rolling Stock, Railway Board.

Additionally, roughly 3,500 fixed RFID readers are expected to come up which shall communicate to a central control centre using GS1 barcode’s LLRP (low-level reader protocol) standard, he said.

The RFID project undertaken by CRIS, the IT arm of Indian Railways, can read data even at a speed of 182 kmph, Agarwal said.

This technology will help railways track each of its coaches and wagons as a result of which they can be suitably deployed on time wherever necessary, he said.

Published on January 29, 2020
e-governance
Indian Railways
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Gadkari urges industry to cash in on new expressway projects