All coaches, wagons to be RFID tagged and tracked by 2021: Railways

Around 3,50,000 coaches and wagons of the railways will be RFID tagged and tracked by 2021, and the cost of the project will be around Rs ₹112 crore, a senior official said Wednesday.

Till now approximately 22,000 wagons and 1200 coaches have been fitted with radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags, said Rajesh Agarwal, Member, Rolling Stock, Railway Board.

Additionally, roughly 3,500 fixed RFID readers are expected to come up which shall communicate to a central control centre using GS1 barcode’s LLRP (low-level reader protocol) standard, he said.

The RFID project undertaken by CRIS, the IT arm of Indian Railways, can read data even at a speed of 182 kmph, Agarwal said.

This technology will help railways track each of its coaches and wagons as a result of which they can be suitably deployed on time wherever necessary, he said.