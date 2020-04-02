Allcargo extends support to fight against coronavirus

Allcargo Logistics Ltd joined the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by contributing to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in Maharashtra and supporting various initiatives to help migrant labourers, daily-wage earners as well as doctors and paramedics who are on duty.

The Mumbai-listed company also motivated its employees to donate from their salaries, and a contribution of ₹1 crore was made to the CM’s Relief Fund in Maharashtra. A donation was also made to the PM Cares Fund through support from the senior leadership and management.

“As an integral part of society and as responsible citizens committed to our duty towards the nation, the time to act is now. It is unprecedented challenges like these that bring society’s vulnerabilities to the fore and call on us to show care, compassion and generosity”, Shashi Kiran Shetty, Chairman, Allcargo Logistics said.

To help some of the most vulnerable sections of society like migrant labourers and daily-wage earners who have lost their means of sustenance owing to the lockdown, Allcargo has collaborated with Khushiyaan Foundation for distributing food in Bhiwandi, Thane and Navi Mumbai. Being industrial hubs, these are catchment areas for underprivileged workers who would require help during these trying times.

The organisation has also supported a similar initiative in Delhi, India’s capital city that is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases. It made a monetary contribution to the Hare Krishna temple of the ISCKON Foundation for food distribution to migrant labourers from various locations outside Delhi.

Besides, Avashya Foundation, the CSR arm of Allcargo Logistics, is collaborating with the Dean’s Office and Head of Social Work Department, Sion Hospital to assist doctors and paramedics discharging their duties at Sion Hospital and Seven Hills Hospital. Avashya Foundation is also collecting financial support to procure medical material and equipment for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, a company statement said.