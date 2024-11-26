Allcargo Gati launched the fastest direct delivery services through its Air Express Service to Imphal and Varanasi from key metro cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, and Kolkata.

The expansion of the Air Express Service is a part of the company’s commitment to providing faster connectivity with quicker turnaround time catering to the growing needs of businesses across India.

The Air Express service is directly connected to 34 commercial airports nationwide, ensuring speedy deliveries that beat the industry standard. Designed for volume-based logistics delivery, it supports a wide range of industries and offers end-to-end solutions for both Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities.

“Expanding our Air Express Service to Imphal and Varanasi marks a significant step in supporting India’s growing business landscape. This rapid direct delivery service to metro cities ensures quicker transit for time-sensitive shipments, helping businesses improve operational efficiency, reduce supply chain bottlenecks, and lower inventory costs,’‘ Uday Sharma, Chief Commercial Officer, Allcargo Gati said in a release.

