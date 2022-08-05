Allcargo Group unveils new warehouse at Hosur

Allcargo Group, an end-to-end logistics solutions provider, has launched a Grade A warehouse facility at Hosur in Tamil Nadu. Spread over 1.10 lakh sq ft area, the warehousing facility has been deployed for managing consolidation and distribution service requirements of industrial and automotive supplier Schaeffler.

Grade A warehouses has additional height and higher floor load-bearing capacity; better infrastructure with access to mechanised material handling equipment (MHE); and land use with space for parking heavy vehicles/MHEs movement, multi-modal connections.

Located at Hosur Denkanikota Road, the facility offers swift access to key distribution locations in Tamil Nadu and beyond through important highways. It has the capabilities to efficiently serve the supply chain management requirements of automotive OEMs and aftermarket products, says a release. The company did not provide investment figure for the project.

Modern infrastructure

The built-to-suit warehouse is equipped with modern infrastructure. Digitally-enabled hand held terminals are used inside the facility to capture real-time data for efficiently managing picking, receiving, put-away and shipping of materials with optimum accuracy. With more than 16,000 pallet positions, the facility offers ample inventory holding capacity. The warehousing capacity is scalable to meet growing needs of the clients.

Situated close to Schaeffler’s manufacturing facility in Hosur, the warehouse facilitates quick turnaround of vehicles from the factory carrying the finished goods to the distribution centre. The facility is strategically located to help Schaeffler serve its important automotive OEMs in Hosur and Chennai region.