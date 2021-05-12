Allcargo inducts two independent directors

A three-pronged transformation
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Allcargo Logistics Ltd has appointed V.S. Parthasarathy, former Group CFO and CIO of Mahindra & Mahindra, and Martin Mueller, a former partner at global consulting giant McKinsey, as independent directors on its board.
The induction of the two independent directors, according to industry sources, strengthens the view that the company led by Shashi Kiran Shetty is preparing for a potential global listing after de-listing from the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange.
The company had announced the de-listing plan in August last year.
As CEO for the mobility business and in the roles of Group CFO and CIO, Parthasarathy has served the Indian conglomerate in diverse leadership roles for more than two decades. He has spent over three decades in roles spanning HR, Finance, M&A, IT and global operations.
Müeller, a Swiss national, specialises in strategic growth of organisations with experience across Europe, APAC and West Asia, among others. Müeller comes with a logistics industry background, having advised several leading global logistics corporations over the years, a company statement said.
Parthasarathy and Muller have also joined the board of Allcargo’s wholly-owned and Belgium-based global subsidiary ECU Worldwide, with a presence in over 160 markets. ECU Worldwide is the world’s largest less-than-cargo load (LCL) consolidator.
“I expect this intellectual and diversified combination of cross-functional leadership and professional expertise will help us immensely as Allcargo prepares to move forward in its journey of excellence leading to meet our vision for the future,” Allcargo Founder and Chairman, Shetty, said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Besides cutting the greenhouse gas, the method’s use of magnesium makes it ideal for producing rocket fuel on ...
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Musicians looking forward to a concert-filled 2021 are largely in despair, but some are hoping to make the ...
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
What does the father of a soon-to-be film-maker do to patch up their fragile relationship? Head for a road ...
On this day in 1886, pharmacist John Pemberton first sold a carbonated beverage that he called Coca-Cola. This ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...