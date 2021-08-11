Alliance Air strengthens Hyd-Chennai, Hyd-Blr connectivity, to operate new flights

Alliance Air has announced the move to operate sunrise flights from Hyderabad to Chennai and back, and Hyderabad to Bengaluru and back effective from August 29 and 30, 2021, respectively.

The airline will deploy its 70-seater aircraft to connect these cities. There are only window or aisle seats in Alliance Air.

The Hyderabad–Chennai flight will operate five days of the week. Responding to the demand of passenger traffic in early morning hours, direct services have been launched between these cities. This flight will cater to business needs of the morning travelers, saving time and enhancing productivity, it informed in a statement.

Flight 9I 893 will depart from Hyderabad at 06:25 hrs and arrive in Chennai at 08:00 hrs.

Flight 9I 894 will depart from Chennai at 08:30hrs and arrive in Hyderabad at 10:10 hrs.

Effective August 30, the Hyderabad–Bengaluru flight will give travelers from Hyderabad and Bengaluru multiple options for further connectivity in early hours . Currently, Alliance Air is operating daily direct flights between the cities in the evening. Same-day return connectivity between these cities will allow better time management for flyers and boost trade and commerce.

Flight 9I 501 will depart from Hyderabad at 06:30 hrs and arrive in Bengaluru at 08:20 hrs.

Flight 9I 502 will depart from Bengaluru at 08:50 hrs and arrive in Hyderabad at 10:20 hrs.

Currently, Alliance Air connects 47 destinations across the country with 76 departures per day and 313 flights per week.