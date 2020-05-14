Allow us to help migrants reach home: Private bus operators to government

Maruti Suzuki to start producing a Toyota version of the Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
With the nation raging over migrant workers having to trek back on foot to their hometowns thousands of kilometres away due to the lockdown, private bus and car operators have urged the Centre to allow public transport — buses and taxis — to function under new safety guidelines to help them reach home quickly and safely.
Intercity buses, they pointed out, ferry approximately 10 crore people per day. With such a capacity and additional support from Indian Railways, the woes of migrant labourers can be addressed in 10-15 days, said Prasanna Patwardhan, President, Bus & Car Operators Confederation Of India (BOCI).
In the pre-lockdown days, over 90 per cent of the people used road transport daily and, of that, nearly 70 per cent used buses, said Patwardhan. There are over 17 lakh operational buses on Indian roads, of which about 1.50 lakh are operated by various State transport undertakings. The remaining 15.5 lakh buses, accounting for almost 30 crore passenger trips, are run by private operators.
“Being a labour-intensive sector, we provide employment to millions of local as well as migrant workers,” he said in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Due to the urgency with which the lockdown was imposed, migrant labourers could not plan their travel back home, he observed, adding that many are still struggling to do do.
Patwardhan suggested the setting up of a task force — with representatives from the government, public and private bus operators and the Railways — to make a coordinated plan.
Anjit Bora, Vice-President (North-East), BOCI, said the government should allow private buses to ply with 75 per cent occupancy. For instance, in the North-East, over 1,500 private buses are operational, and nearly 95 per cent of the people use them, he said.
In Assam, the State Transport Corporation is running buses with 50 per cent occupancy, he said. The balance 50 per cent can be given to private players to operate under subsidised rates, he added.
“We are daily service operators. If we are not allowed to ply our buses it would be difficult for us to survive,” said Bora.
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
‘The industry must have an eye for identifying crucial elements that it should keep and maintain’
Put the memory of the lockdown behind you with this new flagship 4-door coupe and its ‘M’ twin
Chairman Akio Toyoda believes crises have helped the Japanese automaker emerge stronger over the years
While near-term risks persist, under-penetrated protection market and sound business models of leading players ...
Be wise when it comes to opting for the tax regime from this year
Schemes investing in govt, corporate bonds outscored equity scheme
I retired from LIC on April 30, 2019. All my tax dues (salary) were recovered from my final payments in May ...
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...