Alphonso Dass set to join Jet Airways as head of operations

Former IndiGo vice president for airport operations and customer services, Alphonso Dass is set to join Jet Airways as head of airports operations, according to sources. The Kalrock-Jalan team is also in the midst of finalising the positions of CEO and CFO, among others, said sources.

A source said that Dass will ensure the best slots at airports, negotiatei the best deals for aircraft parking space at an airport and do other such duties.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Dass is currently self-employed with Noah’s Ark Ebiz Private Limited for the past three years. Prior to this, he has worked with IndiGo for over 11 years, where he was the Vice President- Airport Operations & Customer Services ( Performance & Standards) for the low-cost carrier.

Sources have said that the Jalan-Kalrock Capital Consortium has also received security clearances for the position of directors for Murari Lal Jalan, Akash Garg and Akash Khandelwal. The team has also applied for security clearances for Manoj Madnani and Ankit Jalan.

Speaking to BusinessLine, Ankit had recently said that the airline plans to restart the operations by the first quarter of 2022 and scale up to 20 aircraft-led operations at the earliest.