Alphonso Dass set to join Jet Airways as head of operations

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
Former IndiGo vice president for airport operations and customer services, Alphonso Dass is set to join Jet Airways as head of airports operations, according to sources. The Kalrock-Jalan team is also in the midst of finalising the positions of CEO and CFO, among others, said sources.
A source said that Dass will ensure the best slots at airports, negotiatei the best deals for aircraft parking space at an airport and do other such duties.
According to his LinkedIn profile, Dass is currently self-employed with Noah’s Ark Ebiz Private Limited for the past three years. Prior to this, he has worked with IndiGo for over 11 years, where he was the Vice President- Airport Operations & Customer Services ( Performance & Standards) for the low-cost carrier.
Sources have said that the Jalan-Kalrock Capital Consortium has also received security clearances for the position of directors for Murari Lal Jalan, Akash Garg and Akash Khandelwal. The team has also applied for security clearances for Manoj Madnani and Ankit Jalan.
Speaking to BusinessLine, Ankit had recently said that the airline plans to restart the operations by the first quarter of 2022 and scale up to 20 aircraft-led operations at the earliest.
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Owning a fraction of a real estate must be approached with caution
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...