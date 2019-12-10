Alstom commences manufacturing of rolling stock for Mumbai Metro Rail

How will developing Jewar airport change the Delhi aviation scene?
Analysts see advantages but also caution about prickly issues, including traffic sharing
French mobility solutions provider Alstom has commenced manufacturing of rolling stock for Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line), Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, at its facility in Sri City, Tada, Andhra Pradesh.
"The first metro train after testing will be delivered to Mumbai Metro by November 2020," said Alain Spohr, Managing Director, Alstom India and South Asia.
Alstom's overall contract with Mumbai Metro for Line 3 is worth €452 million, he told newspersons at the factory.
A total of 248 metro cars will be delivered for Aqua Line in the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ line.
When completed, the 33.5-km long line will connect Cuffe Parade business district in the extreme south of the city to SEEPZ in the north-central. The line in the standard gauge will have 26 underground stations and one at-grade station.
The cost of this corridor is estimated at ₹30,000 crore, and the Line 3 is expected to reduce road congestion, besides reducing the load on the Western Line between Bandra and Churchgate.
Spohr said the Mumbai Metro order includes manufacturing of 31 lightweight, fully furnished metro trains of eight cars each. The trainset will be able to carry at least 300 people on a single trip.
Analysts see advantages but also caution about prickly issues, including traffic sharing
Ashwini Phadnis offers a peek into a fascinating exercise — airlines assigning a unique identity to each of ...
SARVA, a leading yoga studio chain, has raised ₹20 crore in its first institutional round led by Fireside ...
Social enterprises may have to balance between improving the lives of people and earning returns
They enable systematic investment similar to gold- accumulation plans and are relatively risk-free
Though the MCX Crude contract closed above ₹4,200, the breakout was not decisive
It’s just what your doctor prescribed — stay fit, reduce premium on your health policy
Onion is the Indian voter’s most lethal weapon on the ruling party. We saw this in the ‘onion election’ of ...
The World Health Organization estimates that depression and anxiety — among the more prominent mental health ...
A documentary on The Savoy is reaping awards at international festivals
A Bengaluru entrepreneur revives a traditional cotton weave with a sheen that can beat silk
A new volume of essays examines the multidimensional impact of climate change on India, and why development ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...