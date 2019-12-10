Alstom commences manufacturing of rolling stock for Mumbai Metro Rail

French mobility solutions provider Alstom has commenced manufacturing of rolling stock for Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line), Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, at its facility in Sri City, Tada, Andhra Pradesh.

"The first metro train after testing will be delivered to Mumbai Metro by November 2020," said Alain Spohr, Managing Director, Alstom India and South Asia.

Alstom's overall contract with Mumbai Metro for Line 3 is worth €452 million, he told newspersons at the factory.

A total of 248 metro cars will be delivered for Aqua Line in the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ line.

When completed, the 33.5-km long line will connect Cuffe Parade business district in the extreme south of the city to SEEPZ in the north-central. The line in the standard gauge will have 26 underground stations and one at-grade station.

The cost of this corridor is estimated at ₹30,000 crore, and the Line 3 is expected to reduce road congestion, besides reducing the load on the Western Line between Bandra and Churchgate.

Spohr said the Mumbai Metro order includes manufacturing of 31 lightweight, fully furnished metro trains of eight cars each. The trainset will be able to carry at least 300 people on a single trip.