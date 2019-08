Alstom India, a subsidiary of French engineering major Alstom, on Monday rolled out the 100th metro train set manufactured locally from Sri City special economic zone near here. Top officials of the company, including Alstom India and South Asia, Managing Director, Alain Spohr, formally flagged off the train set, marking the formal dispatch. The 100th train set to Kochi Metro Rail Corporation marked the completion of KMRC order for 25 train sets by Alstom India.