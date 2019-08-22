Amazon expands delivery network in Tamil Nadu

Amazon.in, on Thursday, launched its largest delivery station in Tamil Nadu.

The new station in Chennai will enable Amazon to strengthen its last-mile delivery network and ensure faster deliveries across the city. The company announced that it will expand its delivery network in Namakkal, Tiruchengodu, Sivakasi, Krishnagiri and Tiruvallur.

With this expansion, Amazon will have over 120 owned and ‘Delivery Service Partner’ stations, and more than 1,400 ‘I Have Space’ partners across the state.

The growth of delivery network will help the company penetrate into smaller towns across Tamil Nadu. It will also have a direct delivery presence in more than 1,200 pin codes, enabling customers to enjoy one-day and two-delivery promises, a press release said.

Prakash Rochlani, Director, Last Mile Transportation, Amazon India, said, “This expansion will further create thousands of work opportunities for individuals in Tamil Nadu, as we continue to remain committed to our long-term investment in infrastructure and technology in the State.”