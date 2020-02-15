American Airlines to fly daily non-stop flight between Bengaluru and Seattle

HiFiMan TW600 review: Premium sound with some design drawbacks
Passengers from BLR Airport (Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru) can soon fly directly to Seattle (United States) as American Airlines announced the launch of a new route, scheduled to commence from October 2020.
This would be the first non-stop flight between Bengaluru and the United States. The daily service between BLR Airport and Seattle Tacoma Airport is expected to meet corporate customers’ demand for travel to Seattle and adjoining areas in the US. The airline plans to operate a 285-seater Boeing 787-9 aircraft on this route.
“The American Airlines flight between Bengaluru and Seattle will help further establish BLR Airport as the Gateway to a New India. This will create tremendous benefit for passengers travelling between the two countries. We will continue to explore attractive routes that connect Bengaluru to some of the most important destinations in India and abroad,” said Hari Marar, MD & CEO, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL).
The new route will give passengers easier and faster access to San Francisco, Silicon Valley, Denver, Arizona, Dallas, Chicago, West Coast and mid-eastern states on a one-stop flight, compared to multiple stopovers in the past.
BLR Airport recently launched new routes to Amsterdam and Addis Ababa, with Tokyo and Munich scheduled to begin shortly. With this, BLR will connect to 28 international destinations.
American Airlines is also expanding its codeshare arrangement to include Seattle-based Alaska Airlines, which also intends to join the Oneworld Alliance.
