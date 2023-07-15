In anticipation of the upcoming peak air travel season, the Indian government has taken proactive steps to enhance the travel experience for passengers. Home Minister Amit Shah has directed the Civil Aviation Ministry to develop and implement standards that prioritise quick, safe, and convenient travel for all travellers. In response, Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Civil Aviation Minister, has assured a smooth peak season ahead.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Home Affairs conducted a comprehensive review of facilities and infrastructure at major airports. The aim of the meeting was to address the requirements arising from the escalating passenger traffic. The discussions also included expansion capacity and manpower at selected airports.

Also Read: Civil Aviation Ministry discusses the usage of SAF

A spokesperson of Ministry of Home Affairs said that the Home Minister reviewed the facilities & infratsructure for major airports. The meeting aimed to address requirements arising out of fast growing domestic and international aviation mobility in the country.

“Directions given to develop & provide standards for quick, safe, and convenient travel experience of the travellers. MHA, MoCA and other agencies have embarked upon a series of steps towards expanding & enhancing the facilities and infrastructure at major airports,” the spokesperson added.

This meeting was attended by several agencies including the Airports Authority of India (AAI), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), and Immigration, joined Scindia and Minister Shah.

India is projected to surpass the milestone of accommodating 500,000 passengers in a single day by the end of this year, according to ministry sources. With the continuous surge in passenger traffic, airports have experienced longer queues, prompting the government to take immediate action.

Operational analysis is being carried out in conjunction with relevant departments, including CISF, security, and immigration. Mumbai and Delhi airports, which face the highest congestion levels, are being closely worked with to streamline airport processes and reduce waiting times, ensuring a seamless experience for passengers.

In line with efforts to enhance airport facilities, the Ministry of Civil Aviation introduced the Digi Yatra App, a decentralised mobile-based ID storage platform for air travellers. Since its launch on December 1, 2022, the app has garnered over one million registrations, with a total of 1.746 million passengers installing it.

In response to the increasing air traffic, airports themselves are expanding their capacities. Recently, Minister Scindia inaugurated the fourth runway and dual elevated Eastern Cross Taxiways (ECT) at Delhi Airport, making it the only airport in India with four operational runways.

Also Read: PMO to hold review meeting with Civil Aviation Ministry on June 8

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) reported that Indian domestic airlines carried 760.93 lakh passengers from January to June 2023, compared to 572.49 lakh passengers during the same period in 2022, reflecting an impressive annual growth rate of 32.92 percent. In May alone, Indian domestic airlines carried 132.14 lakh passengers, experiencing a remarkable annual growth rate of 36.10 per cent.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit