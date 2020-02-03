Amitabh Bhatt is new CEO of HAL’s Bengaluru Complex

Amitabh Bhatt has taken over as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of HAL’s Bengaluru Complex.

Earlier, he was heading the LUH (light utility helicopter) project in HAL as Executive Director. Bhatt is a post-graduate in Management and earlier served in SKF India Ltd for 15 years before joining HAL.

With 32 years of professional experience in HAL, he spearheaded marketing, planning and projects. He led the team as Chief of Projects (LUH) and played a key role in setting up an integrated new helicopter factory, a ₹3,000-crore greenfield project.

He is a Director on the Board of HAL’s Joint Venture, ‘Indo Russian Helicopters Ltd’, formed to build Kamov KA-226T helicopters for the Defence Services.

During his stint at the helicopter division, helicopters were delivered to ONGC, Geological Survey of India and Government of Jharkhand and exported to Nepal, Surinam, Mauritius and Ecuador.