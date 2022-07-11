Angul-Balram rail line to facilitate faster coal delivery to Paradip, Damra ports

New Delhi, July 11

The 14 km Angul-Balram rail line, which is expected to be operational in 2022, will help evacuate 25 million tonnes (MT) of coal from Mahanadi Coalfield (MCL) mines in Talcher coalfields, Coal Ministry said on Monday.

The new line will also aid in faster delivery of the key commodity to the Paradip and Damra ports.

Talcher Coalﬁelds of MCL is one of the largest with about 52 billion tonnes (BT) of resources, about 15 per cent of total prognosticated coal resources in India. Of the available resources, more than 63 per cent (33 BT) lies within 300 meters depth, presenting significant potential for open cast mining, said the Ministry.

Talcher coalfields produced over 95 MT of coal during FY22 and is likely to produce about 200 MT in FY25 and about 300 MT by FY30 from MCL and allocated coal blocks. To ensure efficient evacuation, construction of rail lines started in a phased manner in Talcher Coalfields namely MCRL (Mahanadi Coal Railway), it added.

Rail corridor

The Ministry of Coal has identified construction of MCRL Phase I and II project as a high Impact project under PM Gatishakti. MCRL was incorporated on August 31, 2015 with 64 per cent share of MCL, 26 per cent of IRCON and 10 per cent share of Industrial Development Corporation of Odisha (IDCO)

The alignment of the project traverses through Angul district in Odisha. Angul and Jarapda are existing stations of the railway network. Balram is an existing loading station in Talcher–Balram private siding of MCL.

MCRL Phase-I (Angul-Balram) of 14 Km length is expected to be operationalized by this year. This railway line will cater to evacuation of 25 MT coal from MCL mines in Talcher Coalfields.

The MCRL Phase-II (Balram-Jarpada-Tentuloi) of 54 km is expected to be commissioned by December 2025. It provides connectivity to allocated coal blocks on the southern side and central part of Talcher Coalfields.

“Phase-II is progressing rapidly, notification for land acquisition and forestry clearances have been obtained. This railway line will cater to evacuation of coal from CIL and Non-CIL coal blocks in Talcher Coalfields (around 58 MT),” Coal Ministry said.

The MCRL rail corridor will be a game changer in the evacuation of coal from Talcher coalfields. The rail corridor will improve faster movement of coal rakes to Paradip and Damra ports thereby decongesting the rail network and thereby reducing transportation cost considerably, it added.

Shipping routes are much cheaper compared to the rail network and improves coal availability in the southern and western region of the country.