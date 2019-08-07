Annual Coastal Shipping and Inland Water Transport Business Summit to be held in Kochi on August 30

The annual Coastal Shipping and Inland Water Transport Business Summit will be held here at Holiday Inn on August 30.

The 7th edition of the summit will address how short sea and container feeder shipping can best secure a stronger future. Connectivity is one of the critical enablers for ports as it is the end-to-end effectiveness of the logistics system that drives competitiveness for industry.

Ports are unable to handle additional traffic even if there is adequate capacity and modern handling facilities, when evacuation of cargo is slow. This undermines the competitiveness of Indian ports vis-à-vis other ports in the region. Therefore, it is important that connectivity of major ports with the hinterland is augmented, a press statement issued here said..

Topics to be covered include future of short sea and feeder container shipping, and how they form part of a competitive supply chain. The summit will discuss economic factors that impact the maritime sector, maritime emissions and mandatory energy-efficiency measures, legislative constraints or moves to regulate ports and port concessions, port priorities for container movements, and status of feeder operators in India among other topics.