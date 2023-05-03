Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay the foundation stone for the Rs 4,592-crore Bhogapuram International Airport later today (May 3). The airport, located about 50 km from the coastal city of Visakhapatnam, will be spread over 2,203 acres.

The project, which will have the capacity to handle 60 lakh passengers a year, is expected to be completed in 36 months.

“We have completed the acquisition of land and tender process, obtained all the relevant no-objection certificates, and resolved all the legal disputes in the National Green Tribunal and in the courts,” a State government official said.

The Andhra Pradesh Airports Development Corporation signed an agreement with the GMR group to build the airport in the public-private partnership model.

The first phase of the project would include a 5,000 sq metre international and domestic cargo terminal. The government will build a Rs 6,300-crore 55-km-long six-lane highway to ease traffic congestion along the Visakhapatnam-Bhogapuram stretch of the National Highway.

