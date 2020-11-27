AP govt to finalise tenders for 3 ports soon

Will Magnite be Nissan’s Magnum Opus?
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
Andhra Pradesh Government will give priority to the construction of ports and fishing harbours and the works will be hastened, according to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
The construction of three ports and eight fishing harbours, development of Kopparthi industrial cluster, Bhogapuram airport, construction of beach road from Bhogapuram airport to Visakhapatnam City, construction of Metro Rail at Visakhapatnam and supplying drinking water from Polavaram to Vishakapatnam through pipeline are the high priority projects for the government, he said in a review meeting.
The tender for the Ramayapatnam port will be finalised shortly, and work assigned by December 15.
Work will begin in February 2021. About 15 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of cargo would be handled with four berths in the first phase at Ramayanapatnam Port.
The works of Bhavanapadu port would begin in March next year. About 25 MTPA of cargo would be handled with four berths in the first phase in Bhavanapadu port.
The works of Machilipatnam port would begin in April 2021. It will handle 26 MTPA of cargo with six berths in the first phase, the officials said.
The Chief Minister said Bhavanapadu, Machilipatnam and Ramayapatnam ports should be completed within two-and-a-half years.
He directed the officials to look into the possibility of building a port in the Rambilli area so that it would reduce the pressure on Visakhapatnam port and also reduce pollution, according to a release.
