AP invites request for proposals for supply of 350 electric buses

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation has invited request for proposals (RFPs) for procurement of 350 electric powered buses for deployment in the State.

The RFP is for selection of bus operators for procurement, installation, operation and maintenance of fully built Air Conditioned Electric Buses in Gross Cost Contract model.

It is proposed to invite e-tenders with reverse auction from the interested, qualified bidders/ consortiums for deployment, operations and maintenance of operator owned 9 meter and 12 meter long electric buses. The 350 buses procured from the tender are proposed to be deployed across five cities in the State.

The invitation and tender process is part of the Gross Cost Contract Model under the Phase II of FAME India Scheme.

While the proposals have been invited today (June 5), June 14, 2021 has been fixed as the last date of submission of e-bids.

Following the process, it is proposed to conduct a reverse bidding process on June 23.

Over the past 12-18 months, several States have invited e-tenders and finalised bids for supply and deployment of electric buses in the country. Under the contracts awarded, the bidder has been given the mandate to supply, operate and manage the fleet of electric buses over a fixed period.