AP pegs Machilipatnam port project cost at ₹3,650 cr; submits tenders for judicial preview

Andhra Pradesh Government has prepared tender documents for the development of Machilipatnam port and has placed them for the judicial preview.
“Machilipatnam port, situated in the Krisha district, will be taken up for development by Andhra Pradesh Government under Landlord Model. The estimated contract value is about ₹3,650 crore,'' K Muralidharan, Chief Executive Officer, Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board said in a release issued on Wednesday.
As per the port construction plan, 2.99 km length of break waters, one multi-purpose berth, two general cargo berths, one coal berth, dredging quantity of about 48.54 million cubic meters, internal and external infrastructure will come up under phase I within 30 months.
“The tender documents have been prepared and submitted to the judicial review,'' the CEO said. The project cost was estimated based on current rates of the year 2020-21, he added.
