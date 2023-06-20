APM Terminals Pipavav has received the first weekly call of the Colombo-Cochin-Gulf (CCG) service under the Sagarmala project — the Government of India’s initiative to enhance the exim and domestic logistics sector. The CCG service connects Pipavav port in Gujarat with the rest of the country for maritime goods movement.

APM Terminals Pipavav, the operator of Pipavav port on the coast of Amreli district in Gujarat, said that the vessel SM Manali-V-0029 berthed at the port on June 10, marking the commencement of the weekly service.

The CCG service is a flagship coastal service offered by Sima Marine India Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Dubai-based container feeder service provider Global Feeder Shipping.

The CCG service rotation includes Mundra, Pipavav, Mangalore, Cochin, Colombo, Katupalli, Vizag, Krishnapatnam, Katupalli, Colombo, Cochin, and Mundra.

In a statement after the berthing, Girish Aggarwal, MD, APM Terminals Pipavav, said, “This marks an important milestone for us as the service helps in strengthening our connectivity with the rest of India. We are committed to providing efficient and reliable services to our customers, and this partnership with Sima Marine India Pvt Ltd reinforces our commitment to facilitate seamless trade through coastal and EXIM sectors. We look forward to a successful collaboration and the mutual benefits it brings to the trade.”

Mike Hilton, Vice-President of Sima Marine India Pvt Ltd, said, “We believe that the CCG service will effectively cater to the needs of top corporations in the region and facilitate the continuous movement of commodities like soda ash, wheat, tiles, and cotton.”

Hilton further added, “By offering competitive rates and supporting the Indian government’s initiative to promote container coastal movement, we aim to be an integral part of India’s success story. Our goal is to attract more coastal cargo movement and serve pan-India through the sea route.”

The CCG service marks the second offering by Global Feeder Shipping to call APM Terminals Pipavav, with the first being the MPG (Mundra-Pipavav-Gulf) service, which commenced weekly calls in December 2022.

APM Terminals Pipavav has current cargo handling capacity of 1.35 million TEUs of containers, 4 million tonnes of dry bulk, 2 million tonnes of liquid bulk and 250,000 passenger cars.