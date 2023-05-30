APM Terminals Pipavav Limited, on Tuesday, informed that its Pipavav Port on the Gujarat coast has emerged as the most efficient port in India leaving behind eight other container ports that were considered for the Global Container Port Performance Index (CPPI) 2022.

Globally, Pipavav Port has secured the 30th position among the 348 global container ports included in the CPPI 2022 rankings, published by the World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence. On a regional basis for the West, Central, and South Asia (Saudi Arabia to Bangladesh) region, Pipavav Port stood seventh.

The CPPI rankings serve as a comprehensive benchmark that assess container port performance and its efficiency worldwide.

As per the ranking report published on May 18, the other Indian container terminals ranked on the CPPI 2022, were Mundra (48th rank), Krishnapatanam (64), Kattupalli (78), Hazira (85), JNPT (86), Cochin (88), Chennai (110), and Visakhapatnam (115).

“APM Terminals Pipavav, one of the leading gateway ports in Western India, has emerged as India’s most efficient port for the second consecutive year,” a company statement said adding that its customer-centric approach, streamlined EXIM processes, and unwavering focus on productivity and safety were the key differentiators. “These distinctive qualities have contributed to the port’s exceptional performance and reputation,” it added.

Girish Aggarwal, Managing Director, APM Terminals Pipavav, said, “Being recognised as India’s most efficient port underscores our commitment to serve our customers and offer them superior experience through our robust infrastructure, excellent connectivity via rail and road, and catering customers’ dynamic supply chain needs through our agile yet safe operations.”

The report “The CPPI 2022 - A Comparable Assessment of Performance Based on Vessel Time in Port,” noted that there were 14 new entrants to the CPPI 2022, and several significant movers since the CPPI 2021. Over 110 ports improved their rankings in CPPI 2022 compared to CPPI 2021, it said.

The report emphasises that container ports are “critical nodes in global supply chains and essential to the growth strategies of many emerging economies.” It also stated that the development of high-quality container port infrastructure “operating efficiently has been a prerequisite for successful export-led growth strategies.”

Highlighting the negative effect of a poor-performing container port on a country’s export competitiveness, the report also noted that “container shipping services follow a fixed schedule with specific berth windows at each port of call on the route. Therefore, poor performance at one port could disrupt the entire schedule. This, in turn, increases the cost of imports and exports, reduces the competitiveness of the country and its hinterland, and hinders economic growth and poverty reduction.”