Apple, Dell, Cisco products coming from China held up at ports: Report

As Indian ports filter imports from China, United States’ companies’ products including Apple, Cisco, and Dell have also been held up at the port, as per the sources cited in the Reuters report.

Customs officers have held Chinese imports to seek additional clearances from the government. However, there has been no order issued as such from the Government of India, sources told Reuters.

The news comes as India witnesses border tensions with China, in which at least 20 Indian soldiers were killed.

The US.-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), a lobby group representing US firms, in a letter dated une 23 told India’s commerce ministry that lack of clarity and delays could disrupt business and manufacturing operations.

“Authorities have abruptly halted the clearance of industry consignments coming in from China (and perhaps other destinations) at most major ports and airports,” USISPF said in the letter, seen by Reuters.

“This will send a chilling signal to foreign investors who look for predictability and transparency,” it said.

Two industry sources said Apple, Cisco, Dell, and Ford Motor Co products were among those held up. Apart from this, products from Taiwan’s Foxconn have also been held back. However, the report did not reveal the name of the ports where the goods have been held.

Indian electronics and mobile industry group ICEA said its members had been told Chennai, Mumbai and Delhi Airports would launch a new examination procedure for all consignments coming from China.

Normally, goods for regular importers have cleared automatically, ICEA said in a letter to the finance ministry, urging it to intervene.