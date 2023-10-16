India’s improving industrial and commercial activity aided by momentum in the manufacturing sector and backed by favourable demand will help in the growth of toll collections by highway operators during the October-December period this year.

After largely muted growth in July 2023, logistics activity picked up during August and September with demand to appreciate further in the October-December period aided by the marriage and festival season purchases as well as uptick in mining and construction sectors.

ICRA VP Ashish Modani told businessline, “E-way bills remained above 92 million for the second consecutive month during September 2023, on the back of higher economic activity. Improved economic activity is also reflected in the healthy traffic growth across most project stretches, which is expected to sustain in coming quarters given the festive season kicking in. ICRA expects toll collection growth of 6-9 per cent in FY24, primarily supported by 4-5 per cent growth in traffic.”

Volumes remain stable

E-way monthly volumes have remained largely stable at above 80 million since March 2023, reporting all-time high volumes in August 2023, signifying resilient domestic trade and transportation activities.

Monthly FASTag volumes have also moved in tandem with e-way bills, ranging from 285 to 320 million in Q4 FY23 and Q1 FY24, with an all-time peak of 335 million in May 2023, reflecting buoyancy in vehicle movement.

The ratings agency said growth in collections is likely to be driven by e-commerce, FMCG, retail, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and industrial goods.

A senior Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) official said that appreciating toll statistics will get a further boost during the historically active Q3 and Q4 in this fiscal. High prices are a concern, but rising vehicular activity due to the demand season will support growth. “Besides, better volumes and collections as well as a transparent system created by the Ministry offers good visibility to investors who are exploring NH assets,” he noted.

Demand recovery

A senior NHAI official said that growth in toll collections will depend on e-commerce as well as industrial and commercial activity. “In last 12 months, FASTag volume grew from roughly 26 crore per month to over 30 crore and collections rose by ₹800-850 crore, which reflects in rising industrial and construction activity,” he added.

Going ahead, as industrial and construction along with farm activity picks up pace during Q3 and Q4 FY24, coupled with growth in e-commerce, the road sector will witness better numbers compared to August and September, the official explained.

“We expect that in the next 12-24 months toll activity will grow further on the back of demand from sectors such as e-commerce, FMCG, retail and industrial goods,” he explained.

A JM Financial report said that demand in Q2 FY24 was soft across B2C product categories as both urban and rural demand got impacted by a slowdown in consumption. Lower primary offtake in September 2023 y-o-y was largely due to the delayed festive season.

It expects demand recovery in H2 FY24 with the onset of the festival and wedding season in October-November. Consumer durables (electrical) are expected to witness better revenues driven by pricing growth. Optimism in demand recovery in appliances is aided by expected stability in the input cost environment and pent-up demand following 2-3 weak quarters.

Risk analysts and government officials said that inflation continues to be an issue.

A senior official with a leading FMCD company said that deficient monsoon may pose a threat to rural demand recovery, especially in southern India. However, there has been an improvement in 2-wheeler sales, which builds confidence. Also, the industrial output of consumer non-durable goods such as shoes, and clothing point towards some improvement.

Downside risks to the estimates remain from any material tapering of demand due to elevated inflation and interest rates and global supply-demand shifts impacting the Indian economic scenario, ICRA said.

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) reported a mild slowdown in growth in September due to a softer increase in new orders tempering production growth.

S&P Global Market Intelligence Economics Associate Director Pollyanna De Lima said, “Manufacturers held a strongly positive outlook for production, as they expect demand to strengthen over the course of the coming 12 months. Upbeat forecasts continued to drive job creation efforts and initiatives to replenish input stocks.”

However, the solid increase in output charges signalled by the PMI data, which occurred despite a notable retreat in cost pressures, could restrict sales in the coming months, Lima added.