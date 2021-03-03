Adani Ports buys 31.5% stake in Gangavaram port for ₹1,954 cr

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) Ltd will acquire 31.5 per cent stake held by Windy Lakeside Investment (an affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC) in Gangavaram Port Limited (GPL) for ₹1,954 crore.

APSEZ is also in discussions with the port promoter DVS Raju and family for their 58.1 per cent stake in GPL, APSEZ said in a statement. The deal expands APSEZ market share to 30 per cent.

The move comes a few months after APSEZ closed the deal to buy a 75 per cent stake in Krishnapatnam Port Co Ltd, also in Andhra Pradesh, for an enterprise value of ₹12,000 crore.

Gangavaram Port Ltd, the entity that runs Gangavaram, is a special purpose company promoted by D. Venkata Satyanarayana Raju, the former co-founder of IT services firm Satyam Computer Services Ltd, after he won the deal from the Andhra Pradesh government to develop and operate the new port for an initial period of 30 years and extendable by two terms of 10 years each till 2059.

DVS Raju and family holds majority 58.1 per cent stake in the port company, while Andhra Pradesh government has a shareholding of 10.4 per cent. Global private equity firm Warburg Pincus, through Windy Lakeside Investment, invested close to ₹150 crore for a 30 per cent stake in Gangavaram Port.

APSEZ is acquiring the Warburg Pincus stake at ₹120 a share, translating to a value of ₹1,954 crore.

The transaction implies EV/EBITDA multiple of 8.9 times and P/E multiple of 12.0 times (based on FY20 figures).

In 2010, APSEZ had initiated talks with DVS Raju to acquire Gangavaram Port but the deal fell through over valuation.

GPL is located close to Centre-owned Visakhapatnam Port Trust. It is the second largest non-major port in Andhra Pradesh with 64 million tonnes (mt) capacity.

Gangavaram is a deep water, multi-purpose port capable of handling fully laden super cape size vessels. Currently, GPL operates 9 berths and has free hold land of about1,800 acres. With a master plan capacity for 250 mt with 31 berths, GPL has sufficient headroom to support future growth.