APSEZ ranks in Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index, 2020

Adani Group’s port infrastructure arm, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) has ranked 14th in the Transportation and Transportation Infrastructure Sector of Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index, 2020.

APSEZ is the only company from India to have been included in this sector.

This initiates the presence of APSEZ on the DJSI Emerging Markets Index. It is one of the most sought-after Sustainability indices in the world representing top 10 per cent of the largest 800 companies in the world’s 20 emerging markets. The ranking is based on long-term Environment, Social and Economic, and Governance criteria.

DJSI rating

As part of a stringent DJSI rating process all responses by APSEZ were substantiated with internal documentation and real-life examples and audited by an independent third party to verify the accuracy of the information provided, an APSEZ statement said.

APSEZ was ranked in the top 20 of every single dimension of the three criteria.

In all, just 11 Indian companies made it to the DJSI Emerging Markets Index this year.

Karan Adani, Chief Executive Officer, APSEZ commented, “We are pleased to make an entry into the DJSI Index. As the largest multi-port operator and logistics player in one of the fastest growing markets in the world, we recognise the complexity that we are confronted with and therefore being able to achieve this high ranking on our debut into the DJSI Index comes as a shot in the arm for us as well as validates our accountability to our investors, customers, and employees.”

“While our Environment, Social and Economic, and Governance criteria scores are a strong validation that we are on the right path, we really see this as just one point along a more ambitious journey we have embarked on to demonstrate our absolute commitment to benchmarking our sustainability practices — not just to an emerging market index — but to global indexes, as we move towards becoming the only carbon neutral port by the year 2025,” he added.

DJSI is referred to by most institutional investors to create their portfolios and seen as objective, professional criteria assessed by neutral parties.

Good performance in this rating raises visibility among investors and allows better access to the capital markets, thereby creating higher return for the investors.

This year, the SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment reports saw a record climb with 1,386 companies actively participating in the Corporate Sustainability Assessment.