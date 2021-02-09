APSEZ standalone net rises 36% to ₹623 crore in Q3

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Adani Group’s ports arm, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), on Tuesday posted a standalone net profit of ₹623 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020, indicating a rise of 36 per cent from ₹459 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
The standalone revenues from operation stood at ₹1,305 crore for the quarter as against ₹1,183 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
On consolidated basis, the net profit for the quarter stood at ₹1,577 crore, up 16 per cent from ₹1,356 crore in the same period last year.
Its consolidated revenues stood at ₹3,746 crore as against ₹2,902 crore in the same quarter last year.
Consolidated port revenues increased by 35 per cent to ₹3,279 crore from ₹2,424 crore in the same period last year. Consolidated Port EBITDA stood at ₹2,351 crore, up 38 per cent as against ₹1,705 crore last year.
Also read: Adani Ports raises 10-year $500mn through unsecured notes
“Logistics business has reported an EBIDTA of ₹ 67 crore in third quarter of the fiscal as compared to ₹58 crore in third quarter last year, showing an increase of 16 per cent,” a company statement said.
Karan Adani, Chief Executive Officer and Whole Time Director of APSEZ, said, “The strong recovery at APSEZ has been the cornerstone of our journey in the recent past. It’s a proven certitude that our business now operates closer to a pure-play utility.”
“APSEZ is well on course to achieve 500 MMT of cargo throughput by FY25. APSEZ will be investing in the logistics and warehousing business with increased investment in tracks, rakes as well as land for developing multi-modal logistics parks and warehousing facility,” added Adani.
On its operational performance during the quarter, the company stated that its ports across all three regions registered strong growth with western ports growing by 25 per cent and eastern ports by 10 per cent.
APSEZ shares traded nearly flat at ₹582.30 on Tuesday after results announcement.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
Nifty 50 February Futures (15,119) The Japanese benchmark index - Nikkei 225 has jumped 2.12 per cent to ...
Break of the resistance at 72.8 can take the rupee higher to 72.75 or 72.65; traders can then go long with ...
The recent strong rallies in Sensex and Nifty 50 have pushed them to new highs, but stay alert
Pandemic slows down conservation project aimed at protecting the endangered river fish
A resident watches history unfold from her balcony as pro-democracy protests swell across Myanmar with ...
Friday evening. I get home from the Gallery feeling totally pumped! But I have a writing deadline to meet and ...
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...