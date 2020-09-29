APSEZ to introduce train access charge at Mundra port from November 1

Buckle up, is the message to Indian aviation
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) said that it will introduce a new access charge on all trains arriving at Mundra port-- the Ahmedabad-based conglomerate’s flagship port and India’s biggest commercial port by volumes handled.
The new charge, will be applicable from November 1, has been set at ₹7,500 plus GST per access (part/full), APSEZ said in a trade notice, adding that it is being introduced “for utilising the railway infrastructure at Mundra port for a safe and reliable operation”.
The train access charge is applicable for all the container trains arriving at Mundra port. The charges will be levied on the container train operators (CTO) at the inward entry of train.
Besides, APSEZ said that the twist locks of container train wagons were found to be defective on many occasions leading to safety and operational concern while handling. To compensate for the exceptional handling in such cases, ₹5,000 plus GST per event will be payable by the CTO, it said.
Mundra port caters to the northern hinterland with multimodal connectivity. It provides nation-wide integrated connectivity between the container terminals at Mundra and various inland container depots (ICDs) in North-West India.
Container train operators said that they will recover the additional cost by passing it on to the exporters.
