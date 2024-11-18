The Indian Army’s requirement for 100 more K-9 Vajra self-propelled howitzer guns is expected to be placed before the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) soon, sources aware of the development said.

Once the CCS clears the proposal, the Larsen and Toubro (L&T) will get repeat orders for 100 155-mm, 52-calibre tracked self-propelled howitzer guns which Indian Army has already deployed at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China and Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan.

Though the Indian Army had initiated the procurement process more than a year ago, the acquisition is getting delayed, partly also because of 2024 Lok Sabha elections, sources stated.

The K-9 Vajras, which have shown utility in extreme heat and extreme cold conditions, is being manufactured at the Armoured Systems Complex of Larsen and Toubro (L&T) in Gujarat.

The K-9 Vajras are based on technology transferred from South Korean defence major Hanwha Defense but the L&T has tried to indigenise substantial components in their effort to add to the aatmanirbharta in defence sector.

A K-9 Vajra gun weighs 50 tonnes and can fire shells out to over 50 kilometers. It’s induction is going to further enhance fire power capabilities of Indian Army.

The L&T, which had got the first contract in 2017, had managed to deliver the order for 100 K-9 Vajra guns ahead of schedule in 2021.

It was worth ₹4500 crore but sources hinted that the value of 100 guns this time would be much more.

