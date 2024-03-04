Indian automaker Tata Motors Limited (TML) announced the demerge of the company into two separate listed companies housing. The first entity will be the commercial vehicle business and its related investments. The second will be the passenger vehicle businesses, including passenger vehicles, electric vehicles and JLR and its related investment in another entity.

The demerger will be implemented through an NCLT scheme of arrangement, and all TML shareholders shall continue to have identical shareholding in both listed entities. The scheme of arrangements for the demerger will be placed before the TML Board of Directors for approval in the coming months.

TML stated that the demerger will not adversely impact on employees, customers, and our business partners.

“Tata Motors has scripted a strong turnaround in the last few years. The three automotive business units are now operating independently and delivering consistent performance. This demerger will help them better capitalise on the opportunities provided by the market by enhancing their focus and agility. This will lead to a superior experience for our customers, better growth prospects for our employees and, enhanced value for our shareholders,” said Chairman N Chandrasekaran.

The company stated that the demerger is a logical progression of the subsidiarisation of PV and EV businesses done earlier in 2022. It shall further empower the respective businesses to pursue their strategies to deliver higher growths with greater agility while reinforcing accountability.

“While there are limited synergies between Commercial Vehicles (CV) and Passenger Vehicles (PV) businesses, there are considerable synergies to be harnessed across PV, EV and JLR, particularly in the areas of EVs, autonomous vehicles, and vehicle software which the demerger will help secure,” the company informed the stock exchanges.

Tata Motor’s commercial business registered a revenue of Rs.20.1 thousand crore in the third quarter of FY24. In the commercial vehicle space the company stated that the Small Commercial Vehicle (SCV) declined year-on-year.

“The CV industry witnessed a pause in sales growth in Q3FY24 on account of the higher base effect, While M&HCV and Passenger Commercial segments witnessed healthy growth, shrinking IL&CV and SCVPU sales pulled down overall volumes during the quarter,” Girish Wagh, Executive Director of Tata Motors Ltd had said during the financial results.